Libya's new govt-appointed NOC chief says no change to company status

Farhat Bengdara, who was declared chairman of Libya's National Oil Corp last week by the Government of National Unity in Tripoli said his appointment did not change the company's legal position after its validity was challenged.

Under his leadership, NOC will seek new relationships with international investors to facilitate increased energy production, the former central bank governor said.

