Left Menu

Assam govt launches scheme for welfare of indigenous weavers

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-07-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 21:00 IST
Assam govt launches scheme for welfare of indigenous weavers
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government on Tuesday launched an initiative to empower the indigenous weavers of the state and provide financial support to their families.

Under the 'Swanirbhar Naari' scheme, the state government will procure handloom items directly from the indigenous weavers via a web portal without the involvment any middlemen, an official release here said.

Launching the scheme, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the rich history of the handloom and textile sector of Assam and the important role it had been playing in the state's economy.

Maintaining that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a distinguished identity to Assamese 'gamosa' (traditional scarf or towel) by wearing it on different occasions, Sarma said this has immensely popularised it everywhere.

He urged the Handloom & Textiles department to promote Assamese gamosa, which is a unique handloom product, across the country.

Sarma also called upon organisations and people of the state to use gamosa.

An initiative of the textiles department, 31 hand-woven items are covered under the new scheme. After procurement, the products will be sold through government outlets in the state as well as outside.

According to the release, the portal is expected to bridge the gap between the weavers and the buyers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022