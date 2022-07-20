Left Menu

Uniper to be allowed to pass some costs on to consumers under rescue deal - sources

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-07-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 13:20 IST
Uniper to be allowed to pass some costs on to consumers under rescue deal - sources
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Uniper will be allowed to pass on some energy costs to customers as part of a rescue package being discussed with the German government, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Berlin was leaning towards taking an equity stake of 15%-30% as part of a bail-out of the stricken utility, which is bleeding cash in the wake of reduced gas deliveries from Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan
4
Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022