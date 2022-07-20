Left Menu

NHPC, DVC ink pact to set up joint venture firm for hydro power, pumped storage project

This is in line with the national objective of Energy Transition i.e 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030 and net zero by 2070.NHPC Ltd has signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with Damodar Valley Corporation DVC on July 20, 2022, to explore the formation of a Joint Venture company JVC for exploring and setting up Hydropower and Pump Storage Projects, the filing said. Both companies would look at the joint development of mutually identified projects.NHPC has an installed capacity of 7071.2 MW from 24 power stations, including two projects in joint venture mode, as per its web portal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 15:01 IST
NHPC, DVC ink pact to set up joint venture firm for hydro power, pumped storage project
Representative Image Image Credit: wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with Damodar Valley Corporation to explore the possibility of forming a joint venture firm for setting up hydropower and pump storage projects.

As per a regulatory filing, the MoU heralds a new dawn in cooperation between the two power sector organizations in jointly harnessing the hydropower and pump storage projects as energy storage solutions. This is in line with the national objective of Energy Transition i.e 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030 and net zero by 2070.

''NHPC Ltd has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) on July 20, 2022, to explore the formation of Ja oint Venture Company (JVC) for exploring and setting up Hydropower and Pump Storage Projects'', the filing said.

Both companies would look at the joint development of mutually identified projects.

NHPC has an installed capacity of 7071.2 MW from 24 power stations, including two projects in joint venture mode, as per its web portal. Its plants generated 24,855 million units of power in 2021-2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan
4
Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022