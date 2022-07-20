Left Menu

Libya resumes oil exports from Es Sider port - statement

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 20-07-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 16:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Libya resumed exporting crude oil from Es Sider port on Thursday, the oil ministry said on Thursday.

Libya's Waha Oil Company resumed production at its fields with an initial capacity of 15,000 barrels per day (, which is expected to reach 30,000 bpd by the end of the day, the ministry added.

Also Read: Libya's NOC Chairman Sanalla rejects GNU move to replace him -speech

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

