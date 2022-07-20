Left Menu

Arms smuggler killed in encounter in Assam's Dhubri

A dreaded criminal and arms smuggler was killed in an encounter with Assam Police in Dhubri district on Tuesday.

20-07-2022
  • Country:
  • India

A dreaded criminal and arms smuggler was killed in an encounter with Assam Police in Dhubri district on Tuesday.

Two police personnel were also injured in the gunfight. The personnel were rushed to Dhubri civil hospital for treatment. According to Assam Police, based on intelligence input, a police team launched a search operation in an area along Dhubri-Kokrajhar district border on Tuesday night where the dreaded criminal Adam Ali had taken shelter. Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, Superintendent of Police of Dhubri district said, "When the police team reached the area, Ali fired and the police team retaliated. Along with the criminal two police personnel were also injured and they rushed to hospital." "In hospital, the doctor declared Adam Ali dead. We have seized weapons and incriminating documents in possession of Adam Ali. He was involved in anti-national activity, Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB), sophisticated arms smuggling, Hawala and money laundering," added the official. The police officer further said that five cases were registered against Adam Ali in different police stations and he was arrested earlier. Notable, National Security Act (NSA) was also imposed on him. (ANI)

