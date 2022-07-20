Russian occupation official says Ukrainian drone struck nuclear plant but caused no damage

The Russian-installed administration in the partially occupied Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia said on Wednesday that Ukraine had conducted a drone strike on a nuclear power station there, but the reactor was undamaged. Reuters could not independently verify the report and Ukrainian officials had no immediate comment.

Ukraine has previously accused Moscow of basing troops and storing military equipment on the grounds of the power station, which is the largest nuclear plant in Europe and is located in Russian-occupied territory near the city of Enerhodar. Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Russian-installed administration, wrote on Telegram that three Ukrainian "kamikaze drones" had struck the plant. Rogov told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti that the plant's reactor section was not damaged.

