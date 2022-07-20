Biden's new steps on climate to fall short of 'emergency' designation

U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil new executive steps to address climate in a visit to Massachusetts on Wednesday that are expected to fall short of declaring the federal emergency many Democrats had urged. Democratic lawmakers and environmental groups have been calling for the White House to take aggressive measures on climate change after conservative Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said last week he was not ready to support key climate provisions in Congress, a critical loss in the evenly divided Senate.

In a visit to Somerset, Massachusetts, Biden will stress that climate change is "an existential threat to our nation and to the world" and will make clear that "since Congress is not going to act on this emergency, then he will," said a White House official. White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy told reporters on Air Force One that new Biden executive actions will include providing more than $2 billion in Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to help states build cooling centers to deal with excessive heat and to tackle other impacts of climate change.

Another White House official said earlier on condition of anonymity that new funding could expand flood control, shore up utilities, and retrofit buildings, as well as another that helps low-income families pay for heating and cooling costs. Biden will also announce new support for the domestic offshore wind industry, the official said. In Massachusetts, the president will visit a former coal-fired plant that is playing a role in supporting the state's offshore wind industry as a manufacturing hub for undersea cables.

McCarthy said Biden will lay out more executive actions on climate in coming weeks. Biden has been under pressure to declare a climate emergency, which would enable the use of the Defense Production Act to ramp up production of a wide range of renewable energy products and systems.

Senator Jeff Merkley and eight other Democrats sent a letter to Biden on Wednesday urging him to declare a climate emergency and use aggressive executive actions to limit emissions from fossil fuels produced on public lands and waters and maximize use of electric vehicles. But the president is not expected to declare a climate emergency on Wednesday even as a heat wave swept across the country and threatened millions of Americans as well as the power grid.

Biden promised tough action on climate change in his presidential campaign and pledged in international climate negotiations to cut climate pollution by 50% by 2030 and reach 100% clean electricity by 2035. But that climate agenda has been derailed by several major setbacks, including Congress failing to pass crucial climate and clean energy measures in a federal budget bill, record-setting gasoline prices, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupting global energy markets.

A Supreme Court ruling last month limiting the federal government's authority to issue sweeping regulations to reduce carbon emissions from power plants also is undermining Biden's climate plans.

