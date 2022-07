Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline nominations show rise for July 21 -operator website

Nominations on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for gas flows from Russia into Germany were at 29,284,591 kW/h for 0600-0700 CET, from zero previously, data from the operator's website showed.

Data for actual physical flows for the same time period have not been updated, and are at zero for the 0400-0500 CET period.

Europe is on edge about the restart of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline from Russia after annual maintenance was set to end on Thursday, with governments bracing for possible further supply cuts.

