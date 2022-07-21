Left Menu

Libya's NOC says production resumed at several oilfields

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 21-07-2022 10:30 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 10:30 IST
Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Wednesday crude production has resumed at several oilfields, after lifting force majeure on oil exports last week. Production has restarted at fields belonging to Waha Oil Company at a rate of 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) and will be gradually increased until normal rates are achieved, the state-owned NOC said in a statement.

Production has also resumed from the Nafoura, Tibesti, al-Ghani and al-Bayda oilfields belonging to Harouge Oil Operations and Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

