KOLKATA TEA AUCTION REPORT

There was a sharp rise in demand for all categories of teas during Sale 29 which was held on the 19th and 20th of July, 2022. Offered amount and quantity demanded for all categories increased remarkably during recent sale, a CTTA official said here on Thursday.

According to the CTTA official, the total offerings amounted to 1,60,806 packages comprising 72,064 packages of CTC, 54,534 packages of Orthodox, 4,358 packages of Darjeeling leaf and 29,850 packages of Dust teas.

Strong demand was marked for this week's CTC offerings. 16,79,334 kg of different types of CTC teas was sold at an average price of Rs 237.39 per kg. Around 45.1 per cent of teas was sold at above Rs 250 per kg. Liquoring Assams was irregularly easier following quality. Few Cachars sold around last levels. Hindustan Uniliver was active while TCPL was selective. Western India remained active on specially liquoring sorts. Some enquiry evident from exporters for bolder brokens and fannings. Other internal also saw good support.

Orthodox offerings also registered sharp demand and 12,53,503 kg of different categories of orthodox leaf was sold at an average price of Rs 348.88 per kg. Above 80.79 per cent of total quantity was sold at higher price level. Well made whole leaf and brokens were firm around last. Remainder was irregular around last. Middle East and CIS remained active. Hindustan Uniliver operated selectively. Local buyers were subdued. Exporters were fairly active.

Darjeeling teas met with strong demand during this sale and 44,232 kg was sold at an average price of Rs 450.83 per kg. About 39.78 per cent of total quantity was sold at above Rs 500 per kg. Well made teas with second flush character saw some competition. Remainder observed improved demand. Exporters were operative.

Dust teas also marked strong demand and amounted 8,68,520 kg which was sold at an average price of Rs 247.97 per kg. Around 48.57 per cent of dust teas was sold above Rs 250 per kg. Liquoring Assams was fully firm. Mediums was irregular around last level. Cachars and Dooars followed similar trend. Internal support was good.

