Russia's Lavrov: Moscow will consider Hungary's request to increase gas purchases

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Russia would consider a Hungarian request to increase gas purchases from Russia.

Lavrov was speaking during a visit to Moscow by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

European Union member Hungary has maintained close relations with Russia since the invasion of Ukraine, opposing EU plans to reduce dependency on Russian oil and gas imports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)