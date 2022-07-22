Russia and Ukraine will sign a deal on Friday to reopen Ukraine's Black Sea ports to grain exports, Turkey said, a hopeful sign that an international food crisis caused by Russia's invasion could be eased. ECONOMY

* Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will sign a deal on Friday to resume Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's office said. * Gas flows from Russia to Germany via the pipeline resumed at around 40% capacity, the German regulator said, affecting Germany's targets for replenishing its gas storage and the transfer of gas to countries including France, Austria and the Czech Republic.

* Germany's government unveiled new energy-saving measures, fearing that persistently low Russian gas supplies could lead to winter shortages. * The Kremlin said all difficulties with the supply of Russian natural gas to Europe were caused by Western restrictions.

* A European Union proposal that member countries cut gas use by 15% to prepare for possible supply cuts from Russia is facing resistance from governments, throwing into doubt whether they will approve the emergency plan. * Ukraine's central bank devalued the hryvnia currency by 25% against the U.S. dollar and has asked its creditors for a two year payment freeze on its international bonds to focus its dwindling financial resources on repelling Russia.

* Russia's foreign ministry said the latest round of European Union sanctions were illegitimate and would have "devastating consequences" for security and parts of the global economy. FIGHTING

* Russia's military is likely to start an operational pause of some kind in Ukraine in the coming weeks, giving Kyiv a key opportunity to strike back, Britain's spy chief said. * Ukraine's military has the potential to make gains on the battlefield and inflict major losses on Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said after meeting senior commanders.

* Russian forces appear to be closing in on Ukraine's second biggest power plant at Vuhlehirska, 50 km (31 miles) north-east of Donetsk, aiming to seize critical infrastructure and the cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, Britain said. * One of the most densely populated areas of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second biggest city, was shelled, mayor Igor Terekhov said on Telegram. The regional prosecutor's office said three people had been killed and 23 wounded. Russia denies targeting civilians.

* The United States estimates around 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed and perhaps 45,000 wounded, CIA Director William Burns said on Wednesday, adding that Ukraine has also endured significant casualties. It was not immediately possible to verify the battlefield reports.

