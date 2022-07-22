TotalEnergies, CMA CGM commit to cut prices to help French economy
TotalEnergies said on Friday it would reduce fuel prices at its service station across France and shipping giant CMA CGM said it would lower its container fees by 750 euros for imports to France from Asia, following calls for a "supertax".
The French government on Thursday urged companies to do more to help households cope as it faces pressure from lawmakers for a "supertax" on corporate profits. French finance minister Bruno Le Maire described the TotalEnergies announcement on Friday as "a fair decision, a strong decision" in a television interview.
He said both TotalEnergies and CMA CGM had listened to his input, adding: "There have been intense talks to come to this decision, which I repeat is a fair and good one for consumers."
