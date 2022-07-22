Left Menu

Public Enterprises clarifies call for skilled engineers to aid Eskom

This as the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) on Thursday moved to clarify its call for skilled engineers to aid Eskom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 22-07-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 17:35 IST
Public Enterprises clarifies call for skilled engineers to aid Eskom
“The experienced engineers and technical skills were mainly hollowed out as a result of State Capture and corruption over the years,” the department explained. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Government continues to solicit input from many organisations and professionals to assist in identifying individuals who can come back to Eskom and help to get the old power stations back in order and mentor younger managers.

This as the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) on Thursday moved to clarify its call for skilled engineers to aid Eskom.

Delivering the department's Budget Vote in May this year, DPE Minister, Pravin Gordhan, referred to the lack of engineering and technical skills at state-owned enterprises, including Eskom.

"The experienced engineers and technical skills were mainly hollowed out as a result of State Capture and corruption over the years," the department explained.

"Solidary wrote to the Minister to offer its assistance in identifying skilled personnel."

According to the department, before and after the Budget Vote speech, there have been similar offers of assistance, one example being the establishment of the Ministerial Review Task Team.

"To repeat, the Minister did not approach Solidarity. He simply made a call to all organisations, including the social partners, for skilled personnel, regardless of race to avail themselves to be placed at Eskom."

According to News24, the union has a list of more than 1 000 skilled people who are willing to assist, which will be narrowed to 100 of the best. The department said that various professional and business organisations have responded and offered to assist.

"It is a pity that Solidarity and some in the media are politicising this issue amid a crisis that government is working very hard to address."

Now is the time to work together, without any partisan interests, and assist and support an earnest group of power station managers to improve the performance of the power stations, said the department.

Meanwhile, the department said Eskom would follow its internal human resources policies and processes to ensure that the appropriate engineers with the best skills and experience are hired.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022