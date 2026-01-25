Left Menu

Ensuring Safety Amidst Delhi Metro Phase-4 Construction

Delhi Metro's Phase-4 construction involves significant safety measures for both workers and the public. Nearly 20 kilometres of safety barricades, LED lights and blinkers, traffic marshals, and specialized vehicles are in place to ensure smooth and safe operations. Environmentally friendly barriers enhance safety and visibility during challenging weather conditions.

With the ongoing construction for Delhi Metro's Phase-4, safety and visibility are top priorities. Nearly 20 kilometres of barricading equipped with LED rope lights and blinkers have been installed at various sites to protect motorists and pedestrians.

Over 270 traffic marshals have been deployed to ensure fluid and safe vehicular movement around the clock. These marshals, trained by traffic experts, play a critical role in managing the movement of heavy machinery and cranes, especially during nighttime.

The DMRC has implemented additional safety measures during winter fog, and coordination with the Delhi Traffic Police ensures that necessary diversions are planned and executed effectively. Environmentally friendly concrete barriers made from recycled waste enhance both safety and sustainability.

