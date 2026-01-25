Left Menu

Stalled Progress: Vizhinjam Port's Untapped Potential

Congress leader V D Satheesan criticized the delay in completing key infrastructure projects vital for the success of the Vizhinjam port. Announced in 2014, projects like road and rail outreach and the outer ring road remain unfinished. Despite these setbacks, Satheesan pledged support for ongoing development efforts.

On Sunday, Congress leader V D Satheesan criticized the delay in completing critical infrastructure projects vital to the success of the Vizhinjam port project. Among the unfinished projects are the road and rail outreach and an outer ring road, all initially announced way back in 2014.

Satheesan remarked that without these crucial projects, the port wouldn't fully benefit the state and its people. He stated that similar delays plague other proposed developments, including a fishing harbor and a fish processing park.

Despite these setbacks, Satheesan affirmed his commitment to support efforts for the port's development. The port's second phase, inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has secured a commitment of Rs 30,000 crore from Adani Ports for further development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

