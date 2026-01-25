Stalled Progress: Vizhinjam Port's Untapped Potential

On Sunday, Congress leader V D Satheesan criticized the delay in completing critical infrastructure projects vital to the success of the Vizhinjam port project. Among the unfinished projects are the road and rail outreach and an outer ring road, all initially announced way back in 2014.

Satheesan remarked that without these crucial projects, the port wouldn't fully benefit the state and its people. He stated that similar delays plague other proposed developments, including a fishing harbor and a fish processing park.

Despite these setbacks, Satheesan affirmed his commitment to support efforts for the port's development. The port's second phase, inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has secured a commitment of Rs 30,000 crore from Adani Ports for further development.

