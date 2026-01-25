BJP Criticizes Tejashwi Yadav's Rise Amidst Corruption Allegations
The BJP attacked the RJD for appointing Tejashwi Yadav, son of Lalu Prasad, as its working president. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized it as a 'coronation' despite Yadav's alleged corruption and the RJD's 2025 Bihar election loss, calling it a perpetuation of dynastic politics and 'jungle raj'.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 16:26 IST
- India
The appointment of Tejashwi Yadav as the working president of the RJD has sparked sharp criticism from the BJP, which described the move as endorsing a 'failed product' of dynastic politics.
BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the RJD of promoting 'jungle raj' by rewarding Yadav, despite the party's defeat in the 2025 Bihar elections and the corruption charges against him.
Poonawalla further alleged that although the RJD claims to represent the Yadav community, leadership remains concentrated within Lalu Prasad's family.
