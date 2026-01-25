BJP Criticizes Tejashwi Yadav's Rise Amidst Corruption Allegations

The appointment of Tejashwi Yadav as the working president of the RJD has sparked sharp criticism from the BJP, which described the move as endorsing a 'failed product' of dynastic politics.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the RJD of promoting 'jungle raj' by rewarding Yadav, despite the party's defeat in the 2025 Bihar elections and the corruption charges against him.

Poonawalla further alleged that although the RJD claims to represent the Yadav community, leadership remains concentrated within Lalu Prasad's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)