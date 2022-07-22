Russia will not supply oil to countries that impose price cap, c.bank says

Russia will not supply oil to countries that decide to impose a price cap on its oil, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina told a briefing on Friday.

Nabiullina added that the proposal by G7 nations, aimed at stripping Russia of energy revenues in a bid to limit Moscow's options for financing its military campaign in Ukraine, would also spur on global oil prices.

