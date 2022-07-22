India and Mauritius to work with other countries on matter of Food Security

The Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security of Mauritius, Mr. Maneesh Gobin, called on the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, in New Delhi today. The two leaders agreed that both countries will work more closely with other countries in the matter of Food Security.

In the meeting, Shri Tomar said that India's relations with Mauritius have been very strong and these relations are not only political and commercial, but also cultural and spiritual. Shri Tomar said that the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, is very serious about the Agriculture sector and many concrete steps have been taken to take it forward and India has achieved self-sufficiency in food grains production to meet not only its domestic needs but also exported to other countries.

Mr. Gobin said that he has family ties with India and about 60 per cent of the Mauritius people are of Indian origin. He urged forming an alliance in the matter of Food Security, as initiated by the Prime Minister Shri Modi with respect to Solar Energy. Mr. Gobin lauded the work of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and also requested for an agreement with it. Shri Tomar elaborated upon the role of ICAR in the development of Indian Agriculture and mentioned the role of its affiliated Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), agricultural universities and more than 100 other institutions. He asked the Mauritian leader to prepare the framework for the MoU, so that it could be considered.

