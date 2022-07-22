Left Menu

Educational Society under Telangana govt provides nutritious, wholesome food to students

Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) under the Telangana government is providing nutritious and wholesome food to students studying in its residential schools and colleges.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 22-07-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 22:19 IST
Educational Society under Telangana govt provides nutritious, wholesome food to students
Students at the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) under the Telangana government is providing nutritious and wholesome food to students studying in its residential schools and colleges. The menu includes 50 ml of milk mixed with Boost daily in the morning and seven varieties of breakfast items like Chapatti, Pulihora, Rice Pongal, Puri, Bonda, Khichdi and Idli each day.

Apart from these, the students are provided four eggs a week while chicken and mutton dishes are served four times and twice every month respectively. Students are also served Bagara Rice twice a week and vegetable fried rice once every week. Besides this, seasonal fruits, curd and buttermilk are also part of the everyday meal.

While talking to ANI, Noorjah, a student of Golkonda Girls' High School said, "Government is providing delicious and quality food for us. For breakfast, we get milk, Idli, Dosa, Tomato rice, Khichdi. For lunch, we get Rice, Dal, curd and different types of curry. At dinner, the same rice, and curry are served. During Ramazan, this year we have got lots of delicious food. Our warden takes very good care of us and ensures we get protein-rich food.' "I am grateful to CM K Chandrashekhar Rao for giving us this opportunity to study in this school and providing us with all the facilities," she added.

"We have a food committee. Based on the food preferences, we prepare the menu. We make sure the children are eating enough vegetables. So we keep at least one vegetable dish everyday. We try to keep chutney and achaar (pickle) so that children enjoy the food. Students here come from poor backgrounds. Sometimes we make Gulab Jamun for the students so that they don't miss their home too much," said DR Hameed Begum, Deputy Warden. "We make sure that the quality of the food is good and hygienic. This is our priority. Children will stay healthy if they get hygienic food, she added.

Deepti, another student said, "We get nice breakfast here. There are different varieties of food. For lunch, we get eggs, ghee rice, and different varieties of curries. Evening we get snacks. For dinner also we get nice delicious food. I thank KCR for providing us with this facility and good food I feel lucky to study here." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022