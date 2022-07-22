Educational Society under Telangana govt provides nutritious, wholesome food to students

Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) under the Telangana government is providing nutritious and wholesome food to students studying in its residential schools and colleges. The menu includes 50 ml of milk mixed with Boost daily in the morning and seven varieties of breakfast items like Chapatti, Pulihora, Rice Pongal, Puri, Bonda, Khichdi and Idli each day.

Apart from these, the students are provided four eggs a week while chicken and mutton dishes are served four times and twice every month respectively. Students are also served Bagara Rice twice a week and vegetable fried rice once every week. Besides this, seasonal fruits, curd and buttermilk are also part of the everyday meal.

While talking to ANI, Noorjah, a student of Golkonda Girls' High School said, "Government is providing delicious and quality food for us. For breakfast, we get milk, Idli, Dosa, Tomato rice, Khichdi. For lunch, we get Rice, Dal, curd and different types of curry. At dinner, the same rice, and curry are served. During Ramazan, this year we have got lots of delicious food. Our warden takes very good care of us and ensures we get protein-rich food.' "I am grateful to CM K Chandrashekhar Rao for giving us this opportunity to study in this school and providing us with all the facilities," she added.

"We have a food committee. Based on the food preferences, we prepare the menu. We make sure the children are eating enough vegetables. So we keep at least one vegetable dish everyday. We try to keep chutney and achaar (pickle) so that children enjoy the food. Students here come from poor backgrounds. Sometimes we make Gulab Jamun for the students so that they don't miss their home too much," said DR Hameed Begum, Deputy Warden. "We make sure that the quality of the food is good and hygienic. This is our priority. Children will stay healthy if they get hygienic food, she added.

Deepti, another student said, "We get nice breakfast here. There are different varieties of food. For lunch, we get eggs, ghee rice, and different varieties of curries. Evening we get snacks. For dinner also we get nice delicious food. I thank KCR for providing us with this facility and good food I feel lucky to study here." (ANI)

