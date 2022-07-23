Three hundred pigs to be culled in Wayanad in Kerala to control African swine fever spread

To combat the spread of African swine fever, the Animal Husbandry department in Kerala has decided to cull around 300 pigs from the Mananthavady region in Wayanad, Kerala Minister for Animal Husbandry J.Chinju Rani informed on Friday. The decision came after African swine fever was detected on two farms in the Kerala district.

According to the Kerala Minister, 43 pigs from Manathavaddy and one from the Thavinjal farm were infected, while 360 other pigs from the same farm showed the symptoms of the infection. The administration has started carrying out observations within a radius of 10 kilometres and has also banned the sale of pork, here.

Meanwhile, the owners of the farm have suggested another round of sample tests and to move with the further necessary steps. The chances of getting insurance coverage are minimal if the government decides to move with a sudden wipe-out plan for the pigs on the farm.

The samples were initially tested at the Pookode Veterinary University and were later sent to Bhopal for the higher level test, which confirmed the infection amongst the animals. As no effective vaccine is been found for overcoming the infection, increasing the biosecurity and waste disposal mechanism are the only ways to prevent it.

Transportation of pigs and other related products from other states is also banned in Kerala. Various departments have started the inspection. The Minister has also issued instructions to tighten checking at all border check posts and to prevent the entry of vehicles carrying pigs, pork meat, pig meat products and pig excrement into the state. He also suggested the forest department to be informed if any wild boars die under unusual circumstances.

Inspections are being conducted at all the farms in Kerala under the guidance of doctors from the animal welfare department. According to the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009 (Central Act 27 of 2009), severe punishment will be taken against those who try to smuggle pigs by violating the regulations. The Minister further informed that all farm owners should take care to strengthen the biosecurity system as suggested by the Department of Animal Welfare in case the preventive vaccine is not available at present.

According to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), African swine fever is a highly contagious and fatal viral disease in domestic pigs. It was first described in Kenya, East Africa, in 1921, and soon afterwards in South Africa and Angola, as a disease that killed settlers' pigs. Contact with warthogs was proven to be important in the transmission of the virus. (ANI)

