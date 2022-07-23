Assam: Golaghat district administration bans sale of pig, piglet, pig feed in view of African swine fever

Amid the continual detection of African swine fever, the Golaghat district administration of Assam imposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and has banned the sale of pigs and related products in the district till August 22. The District administration has banned the selling of pig, piglet, pork, pig feed and other pig products within the district and at inter-districts except through the National highway. Apart from this, it has also banned the movement of pigs on the roads, fields and in other open areas, either in public or private; and the throwing away of carcasses of pigs in open areas.

Additional District Magistrate of Golaghat, Kuldip Hazarika on Friday urged in a letter dated July 21 that the sale of fresh pig meat (pork) and piglets be prohibited in the markets of Golghat district. "The Government of Assam vide Notification No. VFV.218/2020/Pt-III/36, dated July 14 has declared the village Borkachari Gaon, an epicentre of African Swine Fever and this office vide order No. GMJ.10/2020/Pt-III/125, dated 19-07-2022 has issued prohibitory orders on the selling of Pig/Pork/Pig Feed/Other Pig Products in a 1 km radius of Borkachari Gaonunder East Dev Block, Podumoni, Golaghat. There is a huge possibility of the spread of African Swine Fever to the pigs reared in the areas of the district," read the order copy.

"There is no vaccine or any specific treatment protocol for African Swine Fever and prevention measures are important," it added. The order copy further stated that it is considered expedient to issue prohibitory orders to break the chain of the spread of the infection from diseased pigs to healthy pigs. It also informed that the prohibitory order will come into force with effect from July 22 to August 22 and action will be taken under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC against the violators. Dr Satya Dutta Choudhury, District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary officer told ANI over the phone that so far 52 pigs have been culled in the district. "We are monitoring the situation and have taken all precautionary measures," Dr Choudhury added. (ANI)

