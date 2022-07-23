Northeast Frontier Railway celebrates week-long 'Azadi Ki Rail Gadi aur Stations'

As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Northeast Frontier Railway celebrated week-long 'Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Station' from July 18 to 23. During this event, nine railway stations of northeastern states associated with freedom fighters have been highlighted and illuminated to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

Anshul Gupta, General Manager of NF Railway said, the nine stations of northeastern states where the event was held were Gohpur, Raha and Sibsagar Town in Assam; Agartala in Tripura; Jiribam in Manipur; Dimapur in Nagaland ; Bhoirabi in Mizoram; Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh; and Mendipathar in Meghalaya. To honour the freedom fighters and highlight their struggle, weekly event of historic programmes were held at the nine stations.

The official said 75 nukkad nataks, 128 patriotic dances, 125 patriotic songs, six photo exhibitions and 28 patriotic speeches programmes were organised across the nine stations of NF Railway. NF Railway Cultural Association and Bharat Scouts and Guides along with the locals participated in these programmes. According to the Ministry of Railways, the country is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava', 75 years of Independence and the phenomenal growth and development of India. In this connection Indian Railways held a weeklong celebration to highlight the role of Railways in the freedom struggle with an objective to connect the people and the youth with the glorious history of India. The celebrations were impactful to kindle patriotic spirit in the minds of the travelling public and the people at large.

The iconic week celebration was very impactful across the country and more vibrant around the Freedom Stations and Spotlight Trains to kindle the patriotic spirit in the minds of the travelling public and people at large, the Ministry said. (ANI)

