NIUM to help in mainstreaming, integration of AYUSH healthcare services with modern medicines: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister of AYUSH and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said the National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM) Ghaziabad will help in mainstreaming and integration of AYUSH healthcare services with modern medicines.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 23:23 IST
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inspected the newly constructed campus of National Institute of Unani Medicine in UP (Picture source:PIB). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of AYUSH and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said the National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM) Ghaziabad will help in mainstreaming and integration of AYUSH healthcare services with modern medicines. The Union minister on Sunday inspected the newly constructed campus of NIUM in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

NIUM, Ghaziabad is a satellite institute of the National Institute of Unani Medicine, Bengaluru and will be the first of its kind to be established in the northern region of India, the AYUSH ministry said. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that national policy on health envisages inter alia mainstreaming of AYUSH in healthcare and also to integrate these systems in areas of education, and research in all tiers of healthcare delivery.

He said that the Ministry of AYUSH has undertaken various steps to encourage R&D and innovation, and develop apex Institutes for education, and research in Unani Medicine. "I am confident this Unani institute will popularize the AYUSH system and cater to the needs of northern region of the country," he further added.

The foundation stone for NIUM was laid on March 1, 2019. The ministry said that this institute will produce high-quality professionals in various streams of Unani medicine. The institute will have 14 departments and will provide PG and doctoral courses in various disciplines of Unani medicine.

The Institute will also focus on fundamental aspects, drug development, quality control, safety evaluation and scientific validation of Unani medicine and practices, the release stated. The Institute will establish Bench Mark standards in Education, Health Care and Research.

National Institute of Unani Medicine, Ghaziabad has been constructed at a cost of Rs 381 crore and shall also function as an international collaboration centre for global promotion and research in Unani medicine. The Institute will have a pivotal role in making bilateral and multilateral collaborations with universities/research organizations of international repute. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

