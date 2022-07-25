China puts iPhone maker, CNOOC into Shenzhen 'closed loop' to battle COVID- Bloomberg News
- Country:
- China
The Chinese government has ordered some of its biggest companies, including iPhone maker Foxconn and oil producer CNOOC Ltd, to operate within a "closed loop" restricted system for seven days due to the latest COVID-19 outbreak in Shenzhen, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.
The Shenzhen government has asked its 100 biggest companies, including BYD Co, Huawei Technologies Co, and ZTE Corp, to restrict operations only to employees living within a closed loop, with little to no contact with people beyond their plants or offices, the report said, citing a Shenzhen government notice.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bloomberg News
- Chinese
- ZTE Corp
- Shenzhen
- Foxconn
ALSO READ
Two Chinese provinces to make some repayments after bank deposit protests
Dozens of Chinese cities on heatwave alert as roofs melt, roads buckle
Chinese scientists develop robot fish that gobble up microplastics
Heatwaves in dozens of Chinese cities buckle roads, pop roof tiles
Heat waves in dozens of Chinese cities buckle roads, pop roof tiles