Ireland warns EU's 15% gas use cut won't overcome Russian supply squeeze

A European Union proposal for countries to curb their gas demand by 15% will not be sufficient to get through winter in the face of continued cuts to Russian gas supply, Irish environment minister Eamon Ryan said on Tuesday.

"Fifteen percent will probably not be enough given what the Russians have just announced, a further reduction in their gas supplies through Nord Stream 1. But it's better than not having it, and I think the signal it sends is also important," he said on his arrival at a meeting of EU country ministers, who intend to approve the EU plan.

