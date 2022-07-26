Left Menu

Sri Lanka receives more humanitarian supplies from Tamil Nadu

India on Tuesday handed over to crisis-hit Sri Lanka the third consignment of humanitarian supplies like rice and medicines donated by the government of Tamil Nadu.

Sri Lanka receives more humanitarian supplies from Tamil Nadu
Gopal Baglay, India's High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Image Credit: ANI
India on Tuesday handed over to crisis-hit Sri Lanka the third consignment of humanitarian supplies like rice and medicines donated by the government of Tamil Nadu.

Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay handed over the humanitarian supplies to the Sri Lankan people in the presence of Foreign Minister Ali Sabry and Minister of Health and Water Supply Keheliya Rambukwella, the mission tweeted.

''The Indian government and the people have come together for the people of Sri Lanka. The Indian High Commissioner here handed over the humanitarian supplies valued at over Sri Lankan Rupees 3.4 billion donated by the Tamil Nadu government,'' the High Commission said in a statement.

As much as 40,000 MT of rice, 500 MT of milk powder, 100 MT of medicines were received by the crisis-hit nation in the face of its worst economic crisis in history.

''Received the third and final consignment of Indian assistance from Tamil Nadu. We thank the people of Tamil Nadu and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for being helpful at this time of need,'' Jeevan Thondaman, a young leader for Sri Lankan Tamils of Indian origin said while lauding the Indian gesture.

Stalin had earlier announced a Rs 123 crore humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka to overcome the ongoing economic meltdown that has left the island nation scrambling for dollars, leading to the shortage of basic necessities such as food, fuel, and essential medicines.

The state government had earlier sent such essential items twice to the people of Sri Lanka.

The Indian government's assistance to Sri Lanka has reached almost USD 4 billion since January this year.

Sri Lanka needs about USD 5 billion in the next six months to cover basic necessities for its 22 million people, who have been struggling with long queues, worsening shortages, and power cuts.

The country is currently holding talks with the IMF and other foreign countries on financial aid to tide over the current economic crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

