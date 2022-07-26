Left Menu

Russia's defence ministry: grain coordination centre launched in Istanbul - agencies

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-07-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 16:17 IST
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC), established as part of a landmark deal to resume grain exports from Ukraine, has started work in Istanbul, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday, citing the defense ministry.

The Russian delegation to the JCC will arrive in Turkey today and begin work in a four-way format, alongside Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Nations, the agencies added.

