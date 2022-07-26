Russia's defence ministry: grain coordination centre launched in Istanbul - agencies
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-07-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 16:17 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC), established as part of a landmark deal to resume grain exports from Ukraine, has started work in Istanbul, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday, citing the defense ministry.
The Russian delegation to the JCC will arrive in Turkey today and begin work in a four-way format, alongside Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Nations, the agencies added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Istanbul
- United Nations
- Ukraine
- defence ministry
- Russian
- Turkey
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-Russia launches widespread shelling ahead of new assault, says Ukraine
Gazprom's exports to Europe via Ukraine down at 39.4 mcm on Monday
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine hit by widespread Russian shelling, apartment toll rises to 18
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now