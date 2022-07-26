European Union countries approved a weakened emergency plan to curb their gas demand on Tuesday, after striking compromise deals to reduce the cuts for some countries, as they brace for further Russian reductions in supply. DIPLOMACY, ECONOMY

* The EU plan to use less gas shows Russia that the bloc is united, even if it has compromised to find common ground, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday. * The Kremlin said on Tuesday that a repaired gas turbine for Nord Stream 1, Russia's biggest gas pipeline to Europe, had not yet arrived after maintenance in Canada and that a second turbine was showing defects.

* The first ships to export grain from Ukraine's Black Sea ports may move within a few days under a deal agreed by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations, a U.N. spokesperson said. * The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it believes German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder is in Moscow, and did not rule out possible contact with him.

* The European Union decided on Tuesday to renew its sanctions against Russia for a further six months, until the end of January 2023. FIGHTING

* Russia's armed forces destroyed eight Ukrainian missile and artillery arms depots in the southern Mykolaiv region and in the eastern Donetsk region, the defence ministry said in its daily briefing on Tuesday. * Britain said on Tuesday there was "no indication" that a Ukrainian warship and a stock of anti-ship missiles were at the dock-side in Odesa port on Sunday, after Russia earlier said it had destroyed those targets with high-precision missiles.

* The Kremlin said Saturday's Russian missile strikes in Odesa had hit military targets and would not affect grain exports. QUOTES

"We (the EU) will not be divided because gas is scarce," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in Prague following talks with her Czech counterpart. "Instead we stand together, and that is the most important signal to the Russian president." (Compiled by Nick Macfie)

