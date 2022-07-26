TPDDL inks pact with Siemens for training power distribution personnel

The Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) has signed a pact with Siemens for training its personnel in various power distribution equipment and technologies, a spokesperson of the company said on Tuesday.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Praveen Agrawal, chief HR and IR, TPDDL and KN Sreekumar, vice president and head of digitalization and sustainability, smart infrastructure, Siemens Limited, the official said.

''Our partnership with Siemens will enable both the parties to further empower the power distribution professionals with impactful knowledge and yield an array of skilled 'smart' utility workforce for the overall benefit of the sector,'' Agarwal said.

As part of the pact, TPDDL and Siemens Limited will deliver training related to various power distribution equipment and technologies. These programs will also include effective execution, practical applications, real-life usage, setting up and maintenance of electrical networks, the spokesperson added.

