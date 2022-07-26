Left Menu

JSW Energy gets NCLT nod to acquire 700 MW Utkal project

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 20:17 IST
JSW Energy gets NCLT nod to acquire 700 MW Utkal project
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Energy on Tuesday said the National Company Law Tribunal has approved its proposal to acquire Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) Ltd which is developing a 700 MW thermal power project in Odisha.

The Ind-Barath owns the 700 MW under-construction thermal power plant.

''Resolution Plan submitted by the company for Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) Ltd (Ind-Barath), which was approved by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) on October 14, 2019, has received the approval of National Company Law Tribunal, Hyderabad on July 25, 2022,'' a regulatory filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
2
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
3
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022