JSW Energy gets NCLT nod to acquire 700 MW Utkal project

JSW Energy on Tuesday said the National Company Law Tribunal has approved its proposal to acquire Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) Ltd which is developing a 700 MW thermal power project in Odisha.

The Ind-Barath owns the 700 MW under-construction thermal power plant.

''Resolution Plan submitted by the company for Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) Ltd (Ind-Barath), which was approved by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) on October 14, 2019, has received the approval of National Company Law Tribunal, Hyderabad on July 25, 2022,'' a regulatory filing said.

