Mortal remains of BJP Yuva Morcha worker taken to his residence, locals in thousands join convoy

The body of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru, who was hacked to death by unidentified people in Bellare, was brought to his residence in Sullia on Wednesday.

ANI | Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) | Updated: 27-07-2022 12:16 IST
Visual of ambulance carrying mortal remains of BJP worker Praveen Nettaru (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The body of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru, who was hacked to death by unidentified people in Bellare, was brought to his residence in Sullia on Wednesday. Thousands of locals followed the ambulance that carried Nettaru's body as people expressed their collective grief. Local authorities made elaborate arrangements for the passing of the convoy.

Nettaru, a young BJP worker, was attacked with lethal weapons by unidentified people on a bike in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada late Tuesday evening. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed for peace and asserted that the murderers will soon be arrested.

"People are outraged when an innocent person is killed, I appeal to everyone to be peaceful and patient. An instruction has been given to arrest the murderers as soon as possible," the chief minister said. Bommai added that he had already spoken with Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and the police officials in connection with the incident.

"I have already spoken to the Home Minister and the SP regarding the murder issue. Now some things cannot be said openly... (He was) murdered by deceit," he added. Assuring a prompt response, Bommai said, "The accused will be arrested and given severe punishment. This murder is a conspiracy...the government will take all necessary measures."

The state chief minister had earlier expressed deep condolences to the family members of the BJP worker and assured them that justice will be served speedily. "The barbaric killing of our party activist Praveen Nettaru from Dakshina Kannada district is condemnable. The perpetrators of such a heinous act will be arrested soon and punished under the law. May Praveen's soul rest in peace. May God bless his family with the strength to bear this pain. Om Shanti," tweeted Bommai on July 26.

Meanwhile, Bellare police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

