France can provide Germany some of its gas in case of shortage - French sources
- France
France could provide Germany 20 terawatt hours of gas, or 2% of German consumption, during winter months if needed in the context of the conflict in Ukraine, French energy ministry officials said on Wednesday. A standoff between Europe and Moscow since the Russian invasion of Ukraine has exposed the bloc's reliance on Russian gas and sparked a frantic search for alternative energy sources.
Germany, Europe's top economy and its largest importer of Russian gas, has been particularly hit by supply cuts since mid-June and is preparing for all scenarios including a complete stop to Russian gas supplies.
