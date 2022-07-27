Left Menu

Mithun Chakraborty says 38 TMC MLAs in touch with BJP; Trinamool MP takes 'mentally ill' jibe at him

Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen on Wednesday hit out at actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty for his remarks pertaining to ruling party in Bengal and said the BJP leader was admitted to hospital a few days back and that "he was mentally ill and not physically".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 19:47 IST
TMC MP Santanu Sen. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"I heard that Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a hospital a few days back. I think he was mentally ill and not physically... The problem is that he does not know politics," Sen told ANI. Mithun Chakraborty had said earlier that the breaking news is that 38 TMC MLAs have very good relations with the party and 21 are in direct contact with us.

"Do you want to hear breaking news? At this moment, 38 TMC MLAs have very good relations with us, out of which 21 are in direct (contact with us)," Chakraborty had said. Chakraborty was earlier in Trinamool Congress.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the Centre saying it was "not easy to break Bengal" with the help of investigative agencies. Claiming that the "BJP has no work" except toppling governments, Banerjee said the ruling party at the Centre aimed to topple democratically-elected state governments.

"They (BJP) have no work, their job is to take over the state governments through 3-4 agencies. They've taken Maharashtra, now Jharkhand but Bengal has defeated them. It's not easy to break Bengal as you have to fight the Royal Bengal Tiger first," Banerjee said. The West Bengal Chief Minister claimed that BJP would not return to power after the 2024 general elections. "I believe that BJP will not come in 2024 (to power). Unemployment in India is increasing by 40 per cent but it decreased by 45 per cent in Bengal," she said.

Partha Chatterjee, the Bengal Industries Minister, was arrested on Saturday on money-laundering charges linked to teacher recruitment scam. Chatterjee's close associate Arpita Mukherjee was also arrested as part of the ED's investigation into the scam.

Chakraborty was among the BJP's star campaigners in the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal. (ANI)

