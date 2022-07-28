Maha LoP Ajit Pawar seeks Rs 75,000 per hectare relief for rain-hit farmers in Gadchiroli

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar on Thursday demanded that the government provide Rs 75,000 per hectare relief to Gadchiroli farmers whose crops were damaged by heavy rains.

Pawar, who is on a four-day tour of Vidarbha and Marathwada regions of the state to survey villages affected by excess rains, visited Gadchiroli district on Thursday. Addressing a press conference after surveying the rain-hit parts of Gadchiroli, Pawar said about 25,000 hectares of land under crop cultivation was affected due to the heavy downpour in the Vidarbha district.

Pawar demanded that the government provide a relief of Rs 75,000 per hectare to farmers whose crops have been badly affected by the heavy rains.

Earlier, speaking with reporters on Wednesday at Nagpur airport Ajit Pawar had said that about 10 lakh hectares of land under crop cultivation was affected by heavy rains in Vidarbha, Marathwada, and other parts of Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)