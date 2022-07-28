KOLKATA WEEKLY TEA COMPARISON

There was a mixed trend in demand for different categories of teas during current Sale-30, a Kolkata Tea Traders Association official said on Thursday. CTC leaf and Orthodox were on the upfront and Darjeeling leaf and Dust teas followed a downtrend, he added.

A total of 17,42,935 kg of CTC leaf was sold at an increased average price of Rs 246.39 per kg. as compared to 16,79,334 kg which was sold at an average price of Rs 237.39 per kg during sale-29. Similarly, the total demand for Orthodox leaves increased from 12,53,503 kg to 12,93,170 kg during this time while the average price remained almost the same.

On the contrary, the demand for Darjeeling leaf reduced to 42,297 kg from 44,232 kg, and the average price reduced to Rs 440.35 per kg from Rs.450.83 per kg. Dust teas also marked a fall in demand and 7,62,918 kg of different categories were sold at an increased average price of Rs 261.07 per kg as compared to 8,68,520 kg. which was sold at an average price of Rs 247.97 per kg during Sale-29.

The total number of buyers for waswere 151 as compared to 164 whereas 121 buyers purchased Orthodox, 69 consumed Darjeeling leaf and 79 buyers were active for Dust teas during a recent sale. The respective figures for these categories were 109,77 and 78 during last week.

