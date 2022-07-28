Algeria, Niger and Nigeria sign deal for Saharan gas pipeline - Ennahar TV
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 28-07-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 19:41 IST
Algeria, Nigeria and Niger have signed a deal to build a natural gas pipeline across the Sahara desert, Ennahar TV reported on Thursday.
The three countries had in June agreed to revive the decades-old talks over the project, a potential opportunity for Europe to diversify its gas sources.
