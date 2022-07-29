Left Menu

German econ minister: Putting Nord Stream 2 online not an option

Putting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline into operation was not an option as this would only play into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the German economy minister said on Friday. Flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline are currently subdued.

29-07-2022
Putting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline into operation was not an option as this would only play into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the German economy minister said on Friday. "That is why in my view it would be wrong and is not an option," Robert Habeck said in a conversation with representatives of a glass company in the state of Thuringia.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline was designed to double the flow of Russian gas directly to Germany but the German government decided it would not go into operation after relations with Moscow broke down ahead of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline are currently subdued. Russia's gas giant Gazprom has given technical reasons for this, but many in the West see it as a retaliation measure against Western sanctions.

