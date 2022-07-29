Left Menu

No new maintenance planned for Nord Stream gas pipeline - information platform

Updated: 29-07-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 17:37 IST
No new maintenance planned for Nord Stream gas pipeline - information platform
There is no upcoming maintenance planned for the Nord Stream gas pipeline, according to a website that publishes information about works on Europe's pipeline infrastructure.

Gazprom and Nord Stream AG did not immediately reply to requests for comment on reports on social media that more maintenance is planned.

Nord Stream 1 began pumping gas again last week after an annual maintenance outage but is currently only at 20% capacity. Russia has blamed this on turbine problems, an explanation rejected by the European Union.

