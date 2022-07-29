No new maintenance planned for Nord Stream gas pipeline - information platform

There is no upcoming maintenance planned for the Nord Stream gas pipeline, according to a website that publishes information about works on Europe's pipeline infrastructure.

Gazprom and Nord Stream AG did not immediately reply to requests for comment on reports on social media that more maintenance is planned.

Nord Stream 1 began pumping gas again last week after an annual maintenance outage but is currently only at 20% capacity. Russia has blamed this on turbine problems, an explanation rejected by the European Union.

