Over 47,000 POCSO cases were registered in 2020, 1.7 lakh pending trial: Govt

More than 47,000 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were registered in 2020, while 1,70,271 such cases were pending trial by the end of the year, the Women and Child Development Ministry said.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said the Department of Justice is implementing a scheme for setting up 1,023 fast-track special courts, including 389 exclusive POCSO courts, for expeditious trial and disposal of cases related to rape and POCSO Act in furtherance to the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2018.

According to the information received from the National Crime Records Bureau, 47,221 POCSO cases were registered in 2020 and 1,70,271 cases were pending trial by the end of the year.

In a written response, Irani said the number of fast-track courts functional as on May 31 was 892 in the country.

Responding to another question, Irani said 596 children died in adoption agencies in the last three years.

