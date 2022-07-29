Lavrov tells Blinken the U.S. is breaking promises about food sanctions
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-07-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 23:11 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Washington was not living up to promises regarding the exemption from sanctions for the supply of food from Russia, Moscow said.
A Russian foreign ministry read-out of the call also cited Lavrov as telling Blinken that Russia would achieve all the goals of its "special military operation" in Ukraine and said western arms supplies would only drag out the conflict.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Washington
- Ukraine
- State
- Antony Blinken
- Russia
- Lavrov
- Russian
- Moscow
- Sergei Lavrov
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Yellen blasts Russian officials for continued support of Putin
Yellen blasts Russian officials for continued support of Putin
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more
Figure skating-Finland replaces Russia as host of Grand Prix event