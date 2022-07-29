Left Menu

Lavrov tells Blinken the U.S. is breaking promises about food sanctions

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-07-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 23:11 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Russian Federation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Washington was not living up to promises regarding the exemption from sanctions for the supply of food from Russia, Moscow said.

A Russian foreign ministry read-out of the call also cited Lavrov as telling Blinken that Russia would achieve all the goals of its "special military operation" in Ukraine and said western arms supplies would only drag out the conflict.

