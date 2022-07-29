Left Menu

National Education Policy 2020 bringing transformative change in education: Amit Shah

The National Education Policy brought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is bringing transformative change in education and laying the foundation of a self-reliant future, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 23:16 IST
National Education Policy 2020 bringing transformative change in education: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Education Policy brought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is bringing transformative change in education and laying the foundation of a self-reliant future, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday. Addressing an event to mark two years of National Education Policy 2020, Amit Shah said that NEP 2020 is not merely a policy document but a reflection of the aspirations of students, teachers and people.

"The National Education Policy brought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is bringing transformative change in education and laying the foundation of a strong and self-reliant future," he said. "No nation is built with land, rivers, mountains, factories and houses. Nations are built with their citizens. A nation is built with the culture of the public. I believe that the New Education Policy has been formed with the original idea of making talented citizens," he added.

He said NEP-2020 is linked to the country's cultural roots and has been formed with wide consultations. The minister said of the education policies brought after Independence, the National Education Policy brought by the Modi government is the only one which did not face any opposition. A slew of new initiatives related to education and skill development were launched during the event.

These cover the entire spectrum of education and skill development verticals including areas like digital education, innovation, synergising education and skill development, teacher training and assessment. The Union government had on July 29, 2020 announced the new National Education Policy which said that the quality of the education system can be improved through the development of a National Curriculum Framework (NCF). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Donald 'would love' to be named Team Europe's Ryder Cup captain; Soccer-Liverpool to play friendly after first Premier League match and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Donald 'would love' to be named Team Europe's Ryde...

 Global
4
Spanish prosecutor asks for 8 year jail term for Shakira, El Pais reports

Spanish prosecutor asks for 8 year jail term for Shakira, El Pais reports

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022