'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' turning into mass movement: PM Modi

In the 91st edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is turning into a mass movement and people from all walks of life are participating in the campaign. The Prime Minister also paid tribute to revolutionary Udham Singh on his 82nd death anniversary and all other freedom fighters who sacrificed themselves for the nation.

"This time's Mann ki Baat is special as we are now going to be celebrating the 75th Independence Day. All of us are going to be a witness to the glorious and historic moment. God has blessed us with this great privilege. Think if we were born in the period of slavery. How intense that would have been? On 31st July, we all pay tribute to Shaheed Udham Singh Ji and all other freedom fighters who sacrificed themselves for the nation. I am happy to see 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' become a mass movement. People from all walks of life and from all sections of society are participating in various programmes associated with it," said PM Modi. "Under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, between August 13 to August 15, 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement, will be held. You should become a part of this movement and unfurl the national flag atop your home," he said.

He also gave examples of such programmes one of which was celebrated in Meghalaya and Karnataka. "In Meghalaya people celebrated the contribution of Tirot Singh to the freedom struggle through a beautiful carnival. This is how Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is becoming a Jan Andolan. In Karnataka, unique celebrations began with Amrita Bharati Kannada Rathi that paid homage to the freedom fighters of the region," he said.

PM Modi said a new initiative has also been started which is Azadi ki Rail Gaadi and Railway Station while adding that the railways have played a role in the freedom struggle. "The Kakori Railway Station is known for the incident when Ram Prasad Bismil and other freedom fighters raided the British Train and showed them the Indian might. There are many such stories of railway stations and 75 such stations across 24 States have been identified to create awareness about the Indian Freedom Struggle," he added.

The Prime minister also urged people to unfurl the National Flag atop your home between 13-15 August under the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement. India will complete 75 years of Independence this year. The government has announced the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate this milestone.

The initiative of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was launched by PM Modi on March 12, 2021, to celebrate and commemorate 75 glorious years of Independence of India. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. The ministry of culture is the nodal agency for the same and has been leading several events.

The government also launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the Ministry of Culture to mark the 75th year of India's independence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)