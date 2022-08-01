Left Menu

Himachal: 105 people trapped in floods rescued in Lahaul-Spiti

A total of 105 people including tourists were rescued in a joint rescue operation by police and civil administration in Himachal Pradesh's Chattru after heavy rains triggered a flood situation in Lahaul-Spiti.

ANI | Chattru (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 01-08-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 13:11 IST
Himachal: 105 people trapped in floods rescued in Lahaul-Spiti
Lahaul-Spiti Police rescues people stuck in flash flood. (ANI/photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 105 people including tourists were rescued in a joint rescue operation by police and civil administration in Himachal Pradesh's Chattru after heavy rains triggered a flood situation in Lahaul-Spiti. "105 passengers rescued from Chattru in a joint rescue operation by Police & Civil admin after they were stranded due to a blocked highway amid flash floods in Chhattru area of Lahaul-Spiti district," said Manav Verma, SP, Lahaul-Spiti.

A flash flood occurred at Tozing Nullah on Tandi-Udaipur route in the Lahaul sub-division last week. Out of the total rescued people, 80 have left for Manali and the remaining have been accommodated in Koksar and Sissu, said the administration.

Another 30 persons (mostly drivers) have remained back in Chhatru with their vehicles, and they have sufficient food and logistics with them, added the adminsitration. One vehicle was hit by boulders. However, the sole occupant (driver) is safe.

Meanwhile, NH 505 is currently blocked, and traffic will only resume when BRO 94 RCC completes repairs on the affected stretches. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several states of India on Monday.

According to IMD, many parts of Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand are going to receive showers today. Kullu, Shima, Solan, Bilaspur, Kangra, Chamba, and Mandi are likely to experience heavy rainfall. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022