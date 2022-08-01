Bengal to carve out seven new districts
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-08-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 14:20 IST
Country:
- India
West Bengal is set to get seven new districts with the cabinet giving its nod to the proposal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.
The new districts -- Berhampore, Kandi, Sunderbans, Bashirhat, Ichamati, Ranaghat and Bishnupur -- will take the total number to 30.
''The state cabinet okayed the proposal today,” Banerjee told reporters here.
''The decision was taken to ensure smooth administrative operations,'' a senior official of the state government said.
