Left Menu

Bihar: Students complain about quality of mid-day meal in Munger

Students of a government school in Bihar's Munger have reached out to Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) after they were served low-quality mid-day meals, which were also not according to the set menu.

ANI | Munger (Bihar) | Updated: 01-08-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 17:05 IST
Bihar: Students complain about quality of mid-day meal in Munger
Photo credit: ANI. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Students of a government school in Bihar's Munger have reached out to Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) after they were served low-quality mid-day meals, which were also not according to the set menu. The SDO of Tarapur received a complaint from students of Gogachak Middle School last week regarding the mid-day meal being served. The students claimed they were provided with food of low quality and not according to the pre-decided menu.

As a mark of protest, the students reached the SDO office along with their plates. "On Fridays, the menu was pulao, egg/apple, and salad but this is for the second time we haven't received the food mentioned on the menu," said a school student. The SDO enquired from the school principal and other workers about the alleged change in the menu to which they replied that many students were not willing to eat pulao, which was listed on the menu for Fridays.

The SDO has issued a show cause notice to the people involved with the issue and as a punishment ordered that a day's salary will be deducted from their pay. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022