Cement cos to register lowest operating margins in last 7 years despite volume gains: Icra

Cement companies are expected to register a 7-8 per cent rise in their volumes in FY23 on strong demand, but operating profit margin may decline due to elevated input costs, rating agency Icra said on Monday.

The operating margins will be the lowest in the last seven years for the cement industry, the agency said in a report.

In FY23, the volume for the cement industry is expected to grow by 7-8 per cent to around 388 million metric tonne, aided by demand from housing, both rural and urban, and the infrastructure sector.

''The demand for rural housing was supported by a robust rabi harvest and better crop realisation. The progress of Kharif sowing amidst a modest hike in MSPs (minimum support prices) of such crops for the upcoming marketing season would determine farm sentiments going forward,'' it said.

In the urban housing segment, factors like growth in employee headcounts and salaries for many IT/ITES companies and demand for better and larger homes on account of the shift to the hybrid working model in customer segments working in IT/ITES, BFSI and related sectors are likely to support the demand going forward.

Despite this expected volume increase, the industry’s capacity utilisation is likely to remain moderate at around 68 per cent on an expanded base, the agency said.

The Icra's latest report has analysed the demand-supply scenario and input costs pressure on operating margins in FY3 for cement companies. Icra Vice President, Corporate Ratings, Anupama Reddy said: ''In FY2023, operating income is expected to increase by around 11-13 per cent, majorly supported by volumetric growth, as well as an expected increase in net sales realisation''.

''However, the elevated input costs are likely to adversely impact the operating margins and decline by 440-490 bps to 15.9-16.4 per cent, which are expected to be the lowest over the last seven years,'' she added.

Moreover, to meet the demand, the cement capacity additions are expected to increase to around 29-32 MTPA (million metric tonne per annum) in FY2023 from around 25 MTPA in FY2022. ''The eastern region is expected to lead the expansion and may add around 16-17 MTPA followed by the Central region at around 6-7 MTPA in FY2023. This lumpy capacity addition in the east is likely to result in some pricing pressures in the region,'' said Icra.

