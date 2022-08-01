IGBC certification must for new golf courses, farm houses, film city plans in Goa: Minister

Projects like film city, farm houses and golf courses in Goa will require mandatory certification from the Indian Green Building Council, state Town and Country Planning Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday.

He said the decision was taken in the meeting of the Town and Country Planning Board held during the day.

''We have decided to modify the existing farm house policy, adding a rider that these projects will have to be certified by the IGBC. It was decided that a plot 4,000 square metres would be allowed to be sub divided to build farm houses. The built up coverage area of the farm house, which was 5 per cent now, has been increased to 15 per cent,'' he told reporters.

Golf courses should be certified as organic with no use of chemicals allowed and they should have their own source of water, which would be recycled by the project management, Rane added.

Film studios can come up on an area below 25 acres while a film city can bet set up on 100 to 200 acres, he said.

