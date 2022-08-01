J&K: District Carrom Championship held in Srinagar, provides platform to carrom players

Srinagar Carrom Association on Monday organised a Carrom Championship at the indoor sports hall polo ground in Srinagar to provide a platform to carrom players in the region. The championship has four categories for cadets sub-junior, sub-junior, junior and senior categories for both men and women.

Around 120 participants from all over the district of Srinagar, in all four categories, took part in this championship. The Carrom Association with the help of the sports council & district units of the association is going to organise district-level tournaments in each & every district of Jammu & Kashmir that can take the players up to the national & international levels. The motive of the Carrom Association is to boost the game of carrom in the region and bring out talented players in this game to make their careers in this game. The association is promoting players who have the talent to win this district championship and are now moving to the next level of this game.

Adil Shah, General Secretary of Carrom Association said, "We have around 120 entries in the championship from all over Srinagar and 7-8 schools are also participating in it. The event has 3-4 categories including Under 12- cadet sub-junior, Under 14- sub-junior, Under 18- junior, and above 18- senior in both men and women." "The motive of organising this championship is to spark up such events as everything came to a standstill due to covid-19. We have started the event from the Srinagar district and then will go to districts like Bandipora, Budgam, Baramulla etc., with the help of our Association," he added.

Players are appreciating this step to conduct such kind of championships in which players get a chance to take part and show their talent in this game. Players demand more such championships all over the UT so that more youth are engaged in this game. "I am a five-time state champion and have played two nationals. I believe that an unprecedented craze for carom is on the rise since last year. Many different tournaments are being conducted, which is a great opportunity," said Aliza Firdous, a player.

Aman, a player said, "These kinds of championships should be organised regularly as it gives opportunities to youths like us to play on a platform." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)